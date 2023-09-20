Presented by Aoife Moore, it delves deep into the murky corners of the online dating world, revealing the often-shocking experiences of women embarking on a quest for love online.Airing on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on October 4, Aoife examines how online dating has become a staple of modern romance, offering the promise of connections and companionship, and uncovers the dark underbelly of this digital realm, where women find themselves subjected to a range of distressing experiences, from unsolicited explicit imagery to romance scams and revenge porn.Among other stories, Aoife speaks to one woman who’s experience of online dating led to her discovering that the man she'd been seeing for a year was in multiple other relationships with women he'd also met on Tinder.Having been outspoken about her own experiences with online abuse in the past, Aoife's personal connection to the stories she encounters adds a poignant layer to the documentary's narrative. She gains a deeper understanding of how the online space can influence our behaviour and leave us vulnerable.