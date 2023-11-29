Footballers and supporters pay poignant tribute to Galliagh angels Bronagh McLaughlin and Caitlin McLaughlin

Poignant tribute was paid to two much missed young Galliagh women by footballers and supporters at the Galliagh Community Response (GCR) Memorial Cup in memory of Bronagh McLaughlin and Caitlin McLaughlin last Saturday.

The tournament took place at Leafair on November 25, with all proceeds going to the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

It was organised by GCR in memory of Bronagh McLaughlin, who passed away in October 2021, and Caitlin McLaughlin, who passed away in June.

Bronagh’s brother Colly of GCR, said: "We know it took a lot for so many to dust off the old boots and get stuck in but we hope it was as fulfilling as we feel that it was.

“We appreciate everyone of you who helped make this day happen.

“We hope everyone had an amazing day in memory of two of Galliagh’s angels and all in aid of a great cause the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust,” he said.

None other than the current Derry City FC gaffer Ruaidhrí Higgins dropped to preside over the trophy presentations, much to the delight of some of the young fans who supporters who took part.

“We would also like to thank Ruaidhrí Higgins for coming along and adding to this special event by taking time out of his busy schedule to present our teams with their trophys .

“This was a great achievement today remembering two great girls and showing these two families that their community is here for you and all while raising funds for an amazing cause,” said Colly.

The total sum collected from the tournament will be announced once the remaining sponsor sheets and donations have been processed.

1 . Derry City FC gaffer Ruaidhrí Higgins with players at the Galliagh Community Response Memorial Cup. Derry City FC gaffer Ruaidhrí Higgins with players at the Galliagh Community Response Memorial Cup. Photo: GCR Photo Sales

2 . Ruaidhrí Higgins with Mickey and Celine McLaughlin, parents of Bronagh McLaughlin. Ruaidhrí Higgins with Mickey and Celine McLaughlin, parents of Bronagh McLaughlin. Photo: GCR Photo Sales

3 . Seamus Mahon, father of Caitlin McLaughlin, collecting his participation trophy for his team and finalists Caitlin's Army from Ruaidhrí Higgins. Colly McLaughlin of GCR is also pictured. Seamus Mahon, father of Caitlin McLaughlin, collecting his participation trophy for his team and finalists Caitlin's Army from Ruaidhrí Higgins. Colly McLaughlin of GCR is also pictured. Photo: GCR Photo Sales

4 . GCR Memorial Cup champions The Unstoppables. GCR Memorial Cup champions The Unstoppables. Photo: GCR Photo Sales