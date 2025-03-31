Footy fans flocking to Forum like seagulls following a trawler as Eric ‘The King’ Cantona is Derry-bound
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The former Leeds United and Manchester United legend will take part in a live unscripted interview in the Derry theatre on Tuesday, November 11, in which he will share the ‘magical moments, unforgettable memories and stories about his glittering career’.
The promoters state: “For the first time ever Eric ‘The King’ Cantona will be coming to the Millennium Forum in an exclusive evening like no other.
"After signing for the club in 1992 Cantona soon became the King of Old Trafford and is still widely regarded as the most iconic and influential player in the club's history!
“In a live unscripted interview Cantona will take the stage to share the magical moments, unforgettable memories and stories about his glittering career. This is truly once in a lifetime opportunity to get up close and personal to the Manchester United Icon.”
Tickets range from £99, through £189, to £399, with various packages available.
Platinum VIP Packages per person include:
18pm Arrive at the Millenium Forum
Signed Eric Cantona Manchester United Iconic shirt
A Professional 6X9 photograph taken with you & Eric to take home.
Platinum seating (Best seats in the house)
Live on-stage unscripted Interview with Eric Cantona
Live entertainment throughout the evening
Manchester United bespoke memorabilia auction
Master of ceremonies Jed Stone
The evening is scheduled to finish at 22.30pm
Gold Packages per person include:
18.45pm Arrive at the Millennium Forum
A Professional 6X9 photograph taken with you & Eric to take home
Live on-stage unscripted Interview with Eric Cantona
Gold Seating
Live entertainment throughout the evening
Manchester United bespoke memorabilia auction
Master of ceremonies Jed Stone
The evening is scheduled to finish at 22.30pm
Silver Packages per person include:
19pm Arrive at the Millennium Forum
Live on-stage unscripted Interview with Eric Cantona
Silver seating
Live entertainment throughout the evening
Manchester United Bespoke memorabilia auction
Master of ceremonies Jed Stone
The evening is scheduled to finish at 22.30pm
Tickets are now on sale ar https://millenniumforum.co.uk/whats-on/eric-cantona
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.