Footy fans flocking to Forum like seagulls following a trawler as Eric ‘The King’ Cantona is Derry-bound

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Football fans will be flocking to the Millennium Forum like seagulls following a trawler this autumn when Eric ‘The King’ Cantona visits Derry for an evening of reminiscence.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Leeds United and Manchester United legend will take part in a live unscripted interview in the Derry theatre on Tuesday, November 11, in which he will share the ‘magical moments, unforgettable memories and stories about his glittering career’.

The promoters state: “For the first time ever Eric ‘The King’ Cantona will be coming to the Millennium Forum in an exclusive evening like no other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After signing for the club in 1992 Cantona soon became the King of Old Trafford and is still widely regarded as the most iconic and influential player in the club's history!

Eric Cantona

“In a live unscripted interview Cantona will take the stage to share the magical moments, unforgettable memories and stories about his glittering career. This is truly once in a lifetime opportunity to get up close and personal to the Manchester United Icon.”

Tickets range from £99, through £189, to £399, with various packages available.

Platinum VIP Packages per person include:

18pm Arrive at the Millenium Forum

Signed Eric Cantona Manchester United Iconic shirt

A Professional 6X9 photograph taken with you & Eric to take home.

Platinum seating (Best seats in the house)

Live on-stage unscripted Interview with Eric Cantona

Live entertainment throughout the evening

Manchester United bespoke memorabilia auction

Master of ceremonies Jed Stone

The evening is scheduled to finish at 22.30pm

Gold Packages per person include:

18.45pm Arrive at the Millennium Forum

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Professional 6X9 photograph taken with you & Eric to take home

Live on-stage unscripted Interview with Eric Cantona

Gold Seating

Live entertainment throughout the evening

Manchester United bespoke memorabilia auction

Master of ceremonies Jed Stone

The evening is scheduled to finish at 22.30pm

Silver Packages per person include:

19pm Arrive at the Millennium Forum

Live on-stage unscripted Interview with Eric Cantona

Silver seating

Live entertainment throughout the evening

Manchester United Bespoke memorabilia auction

Master of ceremonies Jed Stone

The evening is scheduled to finish at 22.30pm

Tickets are now on sale ar https://millenniumforum.co.uk/whats-on/eric-cantona