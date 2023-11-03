Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local clergy will lead a group of walkers and pilgrims from all denominations and faith backgrounds in a celebration of light and peace.

Gathering in a spirit of hope, the walk begins at 7pm at Carlisle Road Methodist Church, proceeding to First Derry Presbyterian, on to St Augustine’s on the Walls and concluding at St Columba’s Church Long Tower.

Supported by the four main denominations here, ‘Walk in the Light’ will include a short light-themed service in each of the participating churches and will close with supper in Long Tower Primary School, at approximately 8.15 pm.

The Peace Flame in the Peace Park in the city centre.

Although the walk is supported by the city centre churches, participation is by no means confined to those congregations. Members of all churches, and indeed those of other faiths and none – are welcome to join, the organisers said.

The city centre churches are partnering this year with mental health charities and organisations in the city to raise awareness of support services and the readiness of dedicated people with the skills and compassion to listen and offer help anyone in need.

Representatives from several of the main charities will join in the walk and will be available to offer advice on how to access their services for anyone seeking help or inquiring on behalf of a loved one.

Walk in the Light is funded by The National Heritage Lottery Fund with money raised by National Lottery players and with additional funding from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The event comes at the end of the week celebrating the Halloween festivities in the city. It also coincides with the onset of shorter, darker days, the feasts of All Saints and All Souls and the annual Remembrance Ceremonies - a time of year loaded with significance for people of faith, as well as those who are simply searching, as many are, for meaning and hope.

Rev Peter Morris of Methodist Churches said: “We don’t have to go through life alone: that’s the shared hopeful message that comes from both our united churches and the involvement of local mental health charities.”

First Derry Presbyterian Church added: “At First Derry Presbyterian Church we are delighted to be part of this Light-themed Service in association with the City Centre Churches. This gathering gives us light and hope in our dark times in this world.”

Rev Nigel Cairns Rector of St Augustine’s Church of Ireland, on the Walls said: “The initiative by the four churches offers a fresh dynamic to the close of the City’s famous Hallowe’en Carnival. Few things could be more important than bringing light and hope to broken lives and a broken world.”

Fr Gerard Mongan, Adm. St Columba’s Church Long Tower, concluded: “Our walk in the light is an opportunity to walk in solidarity with the suffering men, women and children whose lives have been literally torn apart, particularly in the Holy Land, who are longing for light in the darkness of a devastating war. We will walk in the hope that Isaiah’s prophecy of old will come true again: ‘The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light.’”

