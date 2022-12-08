Paddy McCourt.

McCourt (38) of Wheatfield Court in Muff, County Donegal faces one charge of sexual assault.

The sexual assault is alleged to have occurred on January 30 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Thursday's sitting of Derry Magistrate's Court, defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said that they would be making an application for a stay on the prosecution.

Mr Devlin said that the application was being made due to issues with the preparation of the Crown case.

He said that the prosecution had no objections to the defence being granted some time to draft that application.

During the hearing at Derry Magistrates Court on Thursday December 8, Mr Devlin asked for an adjournment to be granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad