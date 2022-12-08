News you can trust since 1772
Former Celtic and Derry footballer Paddy McCourt's defence team to apply for stay of prosecution

The defence team for the former Celtic and Derry City footballer Paddy McCourt are making an application for a stay of the prosecution.

By Staff Reporter
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 1:53pm
Paddy McCourt.
McCourt (38) of Wheatfield Court in Muff, County Donegal faces one charge of sexual assault.

The sexual assault is alleged to have occurred on January 30 this year.

At Thursday's sitting of Derry Magistrate's Court, defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said that they would be making an application for a stay on the prosecution.

Mr Devlin said that the application was being made due to issues with the preparation of the Crown case.

He said that the prosecution had no objections to the defence being granted some time to draft that application.

During the hearing at Derry Magistrates Court on Thursday December 8, Mr Devlin asked for an adjournment to be granted.

The defence barrister asked that this adjournment to be granted until December 22 for the application to be drafted.

