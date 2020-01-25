Former Derry fire commander Barry McDowell retires after 30 years with the fire service

Barry McDowell has retired after three decades saving lives with the Fire & Rescue Service.

He stood down on New Year’s Day and has been incredibly lucky to have enjoyed a dream career, he says.

NIFRS District Commander Barry McDowell pictured with his wife Jackie and parents Bridie and George at a function marking his retirement, held recently in the Bishop's Gate Hotel. DER0220GS ' 027

“Not many people do a job for 30 years and don’t regret one minute of it, even through the bad times. Somebody might have had life-changing injuries but you’ve still given them a chance to live a different type of life with their family. If you weren’t there maybe those people might have died, It’s just such a rewarding job. The bonus is you get paid to do it. I would have done this job for nothing,” he confesses.

After leaving school Barry worked as an electrician for a time but his goal had always been to join the Fire Service. He did so on his third attempt.

The Waterside-native joined in March 1990 and was posted to Northland Road after completing his training.

Just a year after joining, Barry received a Chief Fire Officer’s Commendation for his role in rescuing three children from a house fire.

“I was very, very lucky to receive a Chief Fire Officer’s Commendation for rescuing a child back in 1990 in Ballymagroarty,” he said.

Barry rapidly rose through the ranks and the proudest moment in his career was when he became Derry District Commander in 2011. In 2012 he was further recognised for his role in a tragic drowning incident in Creggan.

“In 2012 I received a Chief Fire Officer’s Citation for being part of a team that carried out the rescue of a youth over in the Creggan Country Park. Unfortunately a young lad died that night but we did save another young lad who went in to look for his mate,” he explains.

Barry showed a particular interest in fire prevention and was promoted to the Safety Department in 2002. He became one of the Western area’s most qualified and experienced safety officers.

Prior to his retirement he undertook a number of promotions including to Group Commander.

He was also the man responsible for tackling two fires at the Altnagelvin Tower Block building in 2012.

“One burned a hole in a water pipe and flooded the whole hospital. There was a mass evacuation. A few months before that there was a small fire at Altnagelvin and we got a wee bit of practice, for want of a better word, with new high rise procedures and an evacuation route. We implemented them that night and then a couple of months later we had the bigger fire up on the roof with the water leak. It wasn’t even the fire that was causing the problem.”

Barry was the commanding officer at a huge fire at a recycling plant in Campsie in 2015.

“We had to put a burn strategy in place for a few days, which is nearly unheard of. Which was going to be worse, it going up into the atmosphere, or pouring water in, and the water run-off going into the Faughan and Foyle? All those sort of things you have to take into consideration.”

After thirty years in a punishing profession Barry is looking forward to taking it easier for a while.

“I’m going to take a well deserved break because I’ve been working since I was 16. I’m going to spoil my wife and take her on a lot of holidays and take life from there.”