Former radio presenter Shaun Doherty to be ordained into the priesthood in Derry this Sunday

Well-known former radio presenter Shaun Doherty is to be ordained into the priesthood this Sunday at St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry.
By Laura Glenn
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read

Mr Doherty, who was ordained a Deacon in St Paul’s Basilica in Rome in 2022, will be ordained by Bishop of Derry, Most Reverend Donal McKeown, at 3pm this Sunday, July 2.

A member of the Columba Community, there will also be a reception held for Mr Doherty following the ordination at the Iosas Centre and Celtic Prayer Garden in Muff with invited guests.

The ordination is a significant occasion for the Derry Diocese and Mr Doherty is expected to serve within the diocese.

The ordination will take place in St Eugene's Cathedral.
Mr Doherty, whose parents come from Inishowen and Derry, was a very popular presenter with Donegal-based Highland Radio for many years and also compèred numerous local events across the North West.

The newly-ordained Father Doherty will celebrate Mass at St Columb's Church, Chapel Road, Waterside on Monday, July 2 at 7.30pm.

