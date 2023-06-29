Former radio presenter Shaun Doherty to be ordained into the priesthood in Derry this Sunday
Mr Doherty, who was ordained a Deacon in St Paul’s Basilica in Rome in 2022, will be ordained by Bishop of Derry, Most Reverend Donal McKeown, at 3pm this Sunday, July 2.
A member of the Columba Community, there will also be a reception held for Mr Doherty following the ordination at the Iosas Centre and Celtic Prayer Garden in Muff with invited guests.
The ordination is a significant occasion for the Derry Diocese and Mr Doherty is expected to serve within the diocese.
Mr Doherty, whose parents come from Inishowen and Derry, was a very popular presenter with Donegal-based Highland Radio for many years and also compèred numerous local events across the North West.
The newly-ordained Father Doherty will celebrate Mass at St Columb's Church, Chapel Road, Waterside on Monday, July 2 at 7.30pm.