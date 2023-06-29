Former radio presenter Shaun Doherty to be ordained into the priesthood in Derry this Sunday

Mr Doherty, who was ordained a Deacon in St Paul’s Basilica in Rome in 2022, will be ordained by Bishop of Derry, Most Reverend Donal McKeown, at 3pm this Sunday, July 2.

A member of the Columba Community, there will also be a reception held for Mr Doherty following the ordination at the Iosas Centre and Celtic Prayer Garden in Muff with invited guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ordination is a significant occasion for the Derry Diocese and Mr Doherty is expected to serve within the diocese.

The ordination will take place in St Eugene's Cathedral.

Mr Doherty, whose parents come from Inishowen and Derry, was a very popular presenter with Donegal-based Highland Radio for many years and also compèred numerous local events across the North West.