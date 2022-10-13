The team at the store was honoured to be joined by the current Miss Derry Amy Doherty. While Amy visited the store, she also celebrated with the team by cutting the ribbon to officially open the store to the public.

Amy said: ‘Thank you to the team at ForSight for having me here to cut the ribbon. I got a chance to look around the new store and there are so many amazing pieces on offer, especially in their new vintage section. If you’re a vintage fan, ForSight Derry should definitely be your first stop if you’re in the area!’

Danielle McDonagh, Area Manager for ForSight Derry said: ‘We were over the moon to have Amy with us as she’s amazing ambassador for the people of Derry, who have also been so welcoming to us and supportive of what we’re trying to do here at ForSight. We have a huge selection of pre-loved men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, homewares and more. Our vintage section is a first for ForSight stores and we’re dedicated to expanding this section as we know how huge vintage is for a lot of people these days.

Amy Doherty, Miss Derry ; Niamh Livingston, ForSight Shop Manager; Danielle McDonagh, ForSight Area Manager officially opening the new Derry store.

Beverley Scallan, Head of Retail at ForSight, said: “Opening ForSight in Derry – our third store in Northern Ireland – is a huge achievement considering our first store in Omagh opened just seven months ago. Our pre-loved stock at Derry and our new vintage section will provide brilliant options for people in Derry who want to grab a great deal, who want to contribute to supports and services for children and adults who are blind or vision impaired and who are also conscious of how their shopping habits can affect their environmental footprint. We feel so welcome in Derry already and we would encourage all members of the community to pop in and say hello to the team!’

"Our innovative and modern design in our ForSight stores will continue to change the perception of how a charity shop is or should be. As always, all donations of quality clothing, accessories and homewares and expressions of interest in volunteering with ForSight are welcome at your local store.”