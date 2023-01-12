Forum 'delighted' to welcome Rebecca Storm to Derry with Blood Brothers

Bill Kenwright’s production returns to the North West’s premier venue for one week only from Tuesday January 31 until Saturday February 4.

One of musical theatre’s most loved leading ladies, Rebecca Storm, makes a welcome return to Blood Brothers as Mrs. Johnstone, a role she first played 30 years ago at just 23 years of age. Her musical theatre career includes roles in Evita, Les Misérables, Chess, Aspects of Love, Piaf, Annie and Hello Dolly. Rebecca has released award winning albums including Ovation, Broadway By Storm and Ireland By Storm.

Following sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan, the international smash hit musical Blood Brothers continues to tour the UK. Hailed as one of the best musicals of all time, Blood Brothers has triumphed across the globe. Scooping up no less than four awards for best musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway, Blood Brothers is simply unmissable and unbeatable. This epic tale of Liverpool life ran in London’s West End for 24 years, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone, and has been touring the UK since 1995.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited, by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax. A sensational cast, incredible show stopping music, remarkable staging and five star performances make Blood Brothers an enthralling night of entertainment.

Willy Russell is undeniably one of this country’s leading contemporary dramatists. His countless credits include Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine. Educating Rita, originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, enjoyed a two year run in the West End and was made into a movie starring Michael Caine and Julie Walters. Shirley Valentine also made the move from stage to screen in an enormously popular film starring Pauline Collins and Tom Conti.

Blood Brothers is directed by Bob Tomson and Bill Kenwright with designs by Andy Walmsley. Dan Samson is the original sound designer. Rod Edwards is the musical supervisor and Kelvin Towse is the production musical director.