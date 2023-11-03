Jermaine Jenas, Alex Jones & Roman Kemp

A ‘Big Thank You’ is where communities and charities express their gratitude to an individual for their hard work and dedication. Members of the community or charity usually appear in a video explaining why the person deserves the ‘Big Thank You’.

On Thursday evening’s One Show, presenters Alex Jones and Roman Kemp explained how David is providing a ‘lifeline’ for families in Derry. David has three autistic children and is also a carer for his wife Amy, who has Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Service users with COS explained in a short video why David is worthy of the ‘Thank You’.

Catherine Logue said: "David deserves a One Big Thank You because our lives would be totally different if he didn’t step up and be the face of COS.

"(The children) can run around, they can stim, without people looking at them and pointing at them.”

Laura Radcliffe said: “It’s a safe haven. It’s somewhere where our children feel safe. There’s no judgement, our children can be who they want to be.”

David’s wife Amy said: “He put in blood, sweat and tears into this. For him, I think it was ‘go big or go home’. I think for a lot of our families, it has been a lifeline, there’s just nothing else in the city like this.

Jaclyn Harron said: “All of this just wouldn’t have been possible without David’s dedication.”

Donna Howl said: “David’s just been amazing. He’s helped us to associate with other children, be able to build friendships, whereas before we would never have had that.”

As part of the ‘Thank You’, David’s friend Eugene invited him on a golfing mini-break to Denham Golf Course in Uxbridge, where presenter Jermaine Jenas pretended he needed help filming something for social media. David was oblivious to the real reason he was there while the trio played golf together before coming to a screen, where service users expressed their thanks to David for his work and TV personality James May also commended David.

David's niece Morgan Wray said: “I just want to let you know how unbelievably proud I am of you. All your hard work and dedication has had such an impact on so many families.”

David’s uncle John Robb said: “Your enthusiasm knows no bounds. We are so incredibly proud of you, keep up the good work.”

Abel and Amy, David’s son and wife said: “This is just a message from us to say how incredibly proud we are of you.”

James May said: “I have to say that building a centre like that is a remarkable achievement, so well done. Keep up the good work and thanks from everybody.”