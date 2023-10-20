Four Derry Girls raise £1570 in aid of Friends of Rescue
Lillie-Mae, Poppie, Maddison and Grace held a raffle in aid of the charity, which was supported by local businesses and they also climbed Errigal.
In a post on their Facebook page to the girls, Friends of Rescue said: “We want to say a huge thank you to these four amazing girls Lillie-Mae, Poppy, Maddison and Grace, who did a sponsored climb of mount Errigal and raised an amazing amount of money for our animals. Also a big thank you to Natasha (Lillie’s mummy) who got raffle prizes from local businesses and did a raffle.
"Unfortunately even after this amount was paid off our bills today the bill is still sitting at over £5 thousand so we really mean it when we say your support is invaluable to us.
"Amazing girls, thank you.”