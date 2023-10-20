Four Derry friends have raised £1570 to contribute to the vet bills of animal rescue charity Friends of Rescue.

Lillie-Mae, Poppie, Maddison and Grace held a raffle in aid of the charity, which was supported by local businesses and they also climbed Errigal.

In a post on their Facebook page to the girls, Friends of Rescue said: “We want to say a huge thank you to these four amazing girls Lillie-Mae, Poppy, Maddison and Grace, who did a sponsored climb of mount Errigal and raised an amazing amount of money for our animals. Also a big thank you to Natasha (Lillie’s mummy) who got raffle prizes from local businesses and did a raffle.

"Unfortunately even after this amount was paid off our bills today the bill is still sitting at over £5 thousand so we really mean it when we say your support is invaluable to us.

"Amazing girls, thank you.”

The girls would like to thank the following businesses who contributed to their fundraiser:

Cheesecake Heaven

Altnagelvin Garden and Pet Centre

K's Cupcakes

Different Class Menswear

Katb Nails

Wildflower Custom Design

Hair Superstore

Bohemian Beauty

Cakeaway

Perfections Hair Salon

Cat & Milly Earrings

Tattoo's by Sarahlouise

Shipquay boutique Hotel

The Belfry Country Inn

Bark N Baths

Dogs Den by Marc

Dano's Pet Shop

Allure Events