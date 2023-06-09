Four Derry sisters take on Hospice Walk /Run in memory of their beloved 'fantastic' sister Kay

Sharon McDermott, Fidelis McDermott, Marie Russell and Ursula Coyle are the inspirational ladies who are willing to give back year upon year to a cause close to their hearts.

Derry woman Sharon said the sisters decided to participate for the first time 30 years ago for the sole reason of promoting Foyle Hospice – little did they know what was ahead of them.

Sharon explained: “My sister was living in England when she was diagnosed with cancer but moved back home as she wanted to pass away in Derry.

The sisters pictured on holiday with Kay Kennedy (second from right) who died in Foyle Hospice.

“She was a mother of two and worked for a Government Agency in Marketing Research at Stanstead Airport.

“She stayed with my sister and we nursed her until she began going downhill.”

After being admitted to the Inpatient Unit last year, Kay spent the last three weeks of her life at Foyle Hospice.

Sharon praised the “incredible” support that her sister and the family received saying: “They couldn’t do enough for her.“In the beginning, it was a bit restricted, but a week and a half into her stay they lifted the Covid restrictions so we were very lucky we got to visit her a lot longer.

“It was such a peaceful environment and it was the first time we experienced care of the Hospice as a family unit.”

Sharon described her sister Kay, as a “brave” and “fantastic spirited girl.”

She continued: “Nothing would phase her; she was such a great person.

“Whenever she found out that she was terminal, she requested that all of her brothers and sisters go away on holiday to Center Parcs.

“My sister’s final journey was made that bit easier and it’s all thanks to Foyle Hospice who do such tremendous work.”

There is still time to sign-up for this weekend’s female walk online here: www.foylehospice.com - you can collect your fundraising pack from our Fundraising Office, 61 Culmore Road, Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm.

A spokesperson said: “Your pack will have your t-shirt, a sponsorship form and also details on how to create your own online sponsorship form on JustGiving or Facebook.

“Share your online fundraising link with family and friends and help raise much needed funds to support your local Hospice.

“Help keep the legacy of the Female Walk going strong and sign up for this event and make a difference.”

If you would like to know more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support or share a fundraising idea, call 028 71 359 888.

The spokesperson said: “We are always grateful for your support.”

Foyle Hospice provides 9 bed spaces in its In-Patient Care Unit, as well as Day Therapy facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).

The total annual cost of providing the services is approximately £3.6 million.

It costs approximately £5,000 for 24 hours of care for 9 beds in the Hospice In-Patient Care Unit.

Approximately 35% of overall running costs comes from SPPG with the remaining 65% of the annual costs provided through the support and generosity of the North West communities.

Foyle Hospice has been providing Hospice and Palliative Care services in the North West since 1985. We are extremely privileged to have cared for 21,000 patients and their families to date.