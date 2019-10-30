Four short films released online as part of a cross community project

Young people from four local communities have used film and Virtual Reality to express their views on community safety, bullying and sectarianism.

Four short films have been released online as part of a cross community project to explore community relations issues.

Ellie Jamieson, Street Talk participant, Raphoe.

Young people from Enagh, Raphoe, Clooney and Ballymagroarty have created the four short films with The Playhouse Street Talk Project.

The films, ‘Connection=Disconnected’, which is best viewed using a VR Headset, ‘Stranger Danger’, ‘Superheros’, and ‘Not in my Name’, were created in conjunction with NoBigEgo Productions.

The young people also created artwork with local mural and graffiti company UV Arts and a piece of electronic music created by the young people with DJ Jonny.

The Playhouse Street Talk Project allows young people to use the arts to discuss issues that affect them in their everyday life and communities. This give the chance to talk about and break down community relations issues felt by both communities with the aim of promoting friendships and understanding of different cultures.

Deirbhile Hone, Street Talk participant, Enagh Youth Forum.

Street Talk also provides opportunities for young people to meet with and share creative skills with their local neighbourhood PSNI Officers.

“I took part in Street Talk with others from Enagh youth Forum as I felt it gave us, the young people from Strathfoyle, a platform at express our fears and dangers that we have…” Deirbhile Hone from Enagh Youth Forum said.

“[I] felt that this DVD will bring us, the young people, together. United we stand to show we all experience fears that we have and how to overcome these things using our creative side, whilst making it fun for us and being able to come together with others from across the city and wider afield. I have made new friends and had a laugh along the way”

James McGarrigle of NoBigEgo Productions said: “The kids led the projects with their creative ideas and energy and experienced new processes that are used in the industry - through idea generation, planning, development, production and post production.”

Jack Colhoun from NoBigEgo Productions and Street Talk participant Shea Hadden, Ballymagroarty.

“The kids also learnt basic techniques in graphic design/illustration/animation, photography, video capture/editing and motion design and even got to experience cutting edge 360 capture/editing techniques and technologies. We hope that through this story-telling experience, some kids may now have a new interest that points them towards new pathways within the creative AV industries.”

A project supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The Playhouse Street Talk Project is funded BBC Children in Need. The Playhouse is core funded by the Arts Council for Northern Ireland, Derry City and Strabane District Council and Community Relations Council of Northern Ireland.

The videos are available to view on The Playhouse website on ww.derryplayhouse.co.uk or The Playhouse’s YouTube Channel by searching Playhouse Derry.

More information is available on (028)71268027 or www.derryplayhouse.co.uk