Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Derry school celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Young people from Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and pupils from Bunscoil Cholmcille, Steelstown, celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Shantallow Community Centre on Monday.
By Staff Reporter
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:10 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 11:10 GMT
The day is being marked this week with a number of activities across the Council area hosted by cultural venues and disability lead organisations including the Millennium Forum, Lilliput, Tuned In, Destined, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and RNIB.
For more information on events taking place visit www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/inclusion/international-day-of-persons-with-disabilities-(idpwd)
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography
