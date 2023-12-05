News you can trust since 1772
INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES. . . .Young people from Foyle Down Syndrome Trust pictured with pupils from Bunscoil Cholmcille. Steelstown, celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Shantallow Community Centre on Monday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES. . . .Young people from Foyle Down Syndrome Trust pictured with pupils from Bunscoil Cholmcille. Steelstown, celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Shantallow Community Centre on Monday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Derry school celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Young people from Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and pupils from Bunscoil Cholmcille, Steelstown, celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Shantallow Community Centre on Monday.
By Staff Reporter
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:10 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 11:10 GMT

The day is being marked this week with a number of activities across the Council area hosted by cultural venues and disability lead organisations including the Millennium Forum, Lilliput, Tuned In, Destined, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and RNIB.

For more information on events taking place visit www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/inclusion/international-day-of-persons-with-disabilities-(idpwd)

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography

Members of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust having a dance with pupils of Bunscoil Colmcille

Members of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust having a dance with pupils of Bunscoil Colmcille Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Bunscoil Cholmcille celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Bunscoil Cholmcille celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Bunscoil Cholmcille celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Bunscoil Cholmcille celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Bunscoil Cholmcille celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Bunscoil Cholmcille celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

