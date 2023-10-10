Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hospice Care Week is an annual event that celebrates the different elements of hospice care, facilitating specialist palliative care to those in our community with life-limiting

illnesses.

With the cost-of-living crisis changing the world we live in and the way we care, specialist palliative care services are now more important than ever.

Anthony Fitzgerald, pictured with his two sons, whose wife died from cancer at Foyle Hospice in 2021.

Foyle Hospice aims to ensure that even when days cannot be added to life, life is added to days through high-quality, specialist, holistic support.

‘We are Hospice Care’, is the theme for 2023 – with this in mind, Foyle Hospice extends its support to those who need it after experiencing the death of a loved one.

As well as offering high-quality compassionate specialist palliative care, Foyle Hospice also provides adult bereavement services and supports children and young people, aged 4

to 18, through its Healing Hearts bereavement service.

This offers both pre and post bereavement for those who have experienced a loved one receiving the diagnosis of a life-limiting illness or the death of someone close to them.

For almost 40 years, Foyle Hospice has cared for more than 21,000 patients and their families, helping people to live as well as they can, for as long as they can.

Donall Henderson CEO of Foyle Hospice said, “High-quality hospice care is only made possible through our dedicated and energetic staff, the commitment of our many

volunteers and the generosity of our local community. This week in particular, we have an opportunity to recognise and celebrate everything that these exceptional people do. As the

number of patients needing our services continue to rise, hospices strive to deliver an excellent standard of care and support to patients and their families.”

Hospice Care Week is running in conjunction with their coffee morning month that will run through October.

On October 14, World Hospice and Palliative Care Day is being celebrated with a special Coffee Morning at the Day Therapy Unit from 10am to 2pm.

Everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy a cuppa, while helping to raise vital funds for their specialist palliative care services.

If you would like to know more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support, please call 028 7135 9888.