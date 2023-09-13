Foyle Hospice celebrates 'incredible work' of its team this Palliative Care Week

Watch more videos on Shots!

This year’s national campaign focuses on ‘living for today, planning for tomorrow’ which resonates with the dedicated team at Foyle Hospice whose aim is to ensure that, when days cannot be added to life, life is added on to days.

These compassionate professionals are at the heart of helping patients live as well as they can for as long as they can by delivering specialist palliative care to those who have been diagnosed, not only with cancer, but illnesses with a life-limiting impact.

There is a misunderstanding that palliative care means end-of-life care, however, people with life-limiting illnesses can live for many years.

Day Therapy at Foyle Hospice.

The goal of palliative care is to improve quality of life for the patient, families and carers and Foyle Hospice achieves this through specialist services which includes;

- Community Care – their Specialist Palliative Care Team provide invaluable support to patients in the comfort of their own homes

- Inpatient Unit - patients can avail of treatment, 24 hours a day in a ‘home from home’ environment

- Day Therapy – provides holistic services for patients and respite for families and carers who are often providing 24-hour care for their loved one

Patients attending Day Therapy at the Foyle Hospice.

- Integrative Care Clinic – provides outpatient appointments for patients requiring advice, support and help with symptom management

- Bereavement support - Foyle Hospice provides bereavement support to both adults and children who may be finding it difficult during their bereavement journey

Foyle Hospice Executive Director, Donall Henderson said: “We are delighted to be participating in Palliative Care Week, highlighting the great range of specialist palliative care services that Foyle Hospice provides and the importance of everyone’s contribution to the delivery of palliative care and support. Any support that is given to patients and their families goes a very long way. It enables them to avail of choices, creates opportunities to spend more time with loved ones, helps to make plans, and most importantly adds quality to living.”

Foyle Hospice will be promoting Palliative Care Week across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram so please make sure to join them in raising awareness of this wonderful campaign!