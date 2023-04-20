The iconic event has been held in aid of Foyle Hospice for over 35 years and is an annual tradition in the North West.

Foyle Hospice is inviting women of all ages to join together to help make a difference to the lives of local patients and their families. This year the annual walk is on Sunday, June 11 at 11.30am, starting at the Catalyst Building, Bay Road.

Foyle Hospice continues to experience an increase in referrals across all their services, especially from persons wanting to receive care in their home and patients and families in need of adult and young person counselling. Your support will ensure that they can continue to provide high quality compassionate care to individuals with life-limiting illness while supporting their families and carers.

Foyle Hospice staff looking forward to taking part in the Female Walk.

A specially commissioned Female Walk t-shirt and goodie bag are provided for everyone that signs up for the Female Walk. The collectable shirts are a sought after item with many ladies having t-shirts from the last decade. The annual Female Walk tradition will continue this year with a bright, fun t-shirt that won’t disappoint.

This year’s route begins at the Catalyst Building at the Bay Road and will finish at the track in Saint Columb’s Park.

As in previous years they welcome women all over the world, to join in and take part in an event that has shaped the fundraising calendar of the North West since 1983.

Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications said: “The Foyle Hospice Female Walk launched in 1983 and has been running annually since 2000. We are delighted that Seagate and Loganair will be supporting the event again this year and are pleased to be welcoming SmartPay NI as a new sponsor. All proceeds from the Female Walk stay local and every registration makes a difference to someone in our community. We want to see as many ladies as possible join us this year and are asking them all to fill out a sponsor sheet with the goal of raising funds that will go directly to care.

“Female Walk/Run participants could fund an hour of care in our Inpatient Unit by raising £22, a home care visit could be funded for £70, every pound raised will have a huge impact on our services. We have had the honour of caring for local patients and their families since 1991 and with the help of our community we can continue to provide specialist palliative care services, support and counselling to our patients and their families. The Female Walk is a very special flagship event.”

Sign-up for the female walk online : www.foylehospice.com - you can collect your fundraising pack from our Fundraising Office, 61 Culmore Road, Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm. Your pack will have your t-shirt a sponsorship form and also details on how to create your own online sponsorship form on JustGiving or Facebook. Share your online fundraising link with family and friends and help raise much needed funds to support your local Hospice. Help keep the legacy of the Female Walk going strong and sign up for this event and make a difference.

