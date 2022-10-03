Or would you rather just come along, indulge in the goodies and donate to a good cause?

If the answer to any of the above questions is a resounding ‘YES’ then Foyle Hospice needs you!

On Saturday, October 8, Foyle Hospice is hosting the Foyle Hospice Coffee Morning between 10am and 2pm, where you can drop into the Day Hospice on 61 Culmore Road to join them.

Foyle Hospice nurses take a break for a well-deserved cuppa

This year, they are delighted to have our coffee morning back open to the community again, the first time since the pandemic hit, and Foyle Hospice would like to invite you all to come along and help them celebrate World Hospice Day. However, if you can’t make it, you can also host your own coffee mornings with family and friends to raise funds for the Hospice.

So, if you can bake and would like to show off your culinary skills to provide some sweet treats for the Hospice Coffee Morning, they would love to hear from you. You can also host your very own event and send your donations to them or just come along for a cuppa and a bun and donate a few quid!

Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications, said the Foyle Hospice Coffee

Morning is an important event for the Hospice in more ways than one.

“The Foyle Hospice Coffee Morning is a great opportunity for getting us all together as a community, even more so after a difficult few years due to the pandemic,” she said.

“This is a great event for raising funds but it also brings people together for a chat and a laugh over a cup of tea or coffee. We are also delighted to see that many individuals and businesses get involved to support the Hospice and that is so important to the work we do.

“Without the donations of local people, we couldn’t continue to provide essential specialist care, so your help is always very welcome.”