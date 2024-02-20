Foyle Hospice promoter Emmett urges others to become a Weekly Draw promoter in Derry & NW
The Foyle Hospice Weekly Draw has been supported by the local community for over 30 years and has been giving people a reason to smile whilst raising funds for a worthy cause.
By entering the Weekly Draw for £1 per week local people can be in with a chance of winning £1,000 cash.
Emmett said: “I took over the draw from my Step-Granny as a promoter and now I have over 40 members. It’s nice to celebrate with friends when they win. Over the years, I’ve had many winners, two of them won £1000, and with those winners, I’m getting new promoters.”
The Hospice said it always welcomes new weekly draw promoters and in order to become one, you need only five members, who can be family, friends, neighbours, or work colleagues and you will receive a prize when one of your members is a winner.
For Emmett, Foyle Hospice holds a special place in his heart, which helps his determination as a promoter.
He said: “I love helping the Hospice - my granda was nursed here in 2014. Foyle Hospice is such a great place and I am privileged to be given the opportunity to promote the amazing work of everyone here.”
Promoters simply get each member to complete the standing order mandate and Foyle Hospice will look after the rest.
Every Thursday, when the Foyle Hospice Draw takes place, numbers are selected at random for paying members that week.For more information visit https://foylehospice.com/fundraising/weekly-draw/
Alternatively, you can contact the Fundraising Team at: (028) 71 359 888 or email: [email protected]
Foyle Hospice provides 9 bed spaces in its In-Patient Care Unit, as well as Day Therapy facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).
The total annual cost of providing the services is approximately £3.7 million.
Foyle Hospice has been providing Hospice and Palliative Care services in the North West since 1985, and has cared for 21,000 patients and their families to date.