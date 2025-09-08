Foyle Hospice's incredible staff and volunteers praised during Palliative Care Week

Foyle Hospice is highlighting the incredible work of its staff and volunteers who deliver services across the whole of the Western Health and Social Care Trust area during Palliative Care Week, which runs this week until September 13.

This year’s theme for the week is ‘Living for today, planning for tomorrow’ ,which resonates with the dedicated team at Foyle Hospice, where the primary aim is supporting patients to live as well as they can for as long as they can.

Their compassionate family of staff and volunteers are at the heart of providing specialist palliative care to those who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness.

Chief Executive, Donall Henderson explained: “Foyle Hospice is proud to support Palliative Care Week 2025, which is led by the All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care. The theme “Living for Today, Planning for Tomorrow” draws attention to the importance of making palliative care everyone’s responsibility. A patient’s experience of palliative care will connect them with many different people, from their own loved ones to health care professionals. Having an Advance Care Plan in place helps reduce the emotional burden on ourselves and those most important to us at a difficult time.

Foyle Hospice nurses.

“Our staff and volunteers continue to provide an honest and holistic approach to palliative care, so that patients can focus on the people and the things that matter to them the most, with a very clear plan of what the next steps might be.”

Improving the quality of life for patients, families and carers underpins the values of Foyle Hospice, a spokesperson said.

Its services include: Community Specialist Palliative Care – the Community Team provide invaluable support to patients in the comfort of their own homes; Inpatient Unit - Patients can avail of treatment, 24 hours a day in a ‘home from home’ environment; Day Therapy – provides holistic services for patients and respite for families and carers who are often providing 24-hour care for their loved one; Integrative Care Clinic – provides outpatient appointments for patients requiring advice, support and help with symptom management; Bereavement support - Foyle Hospice offers bereavement support to both adults and children who may be finding it difficult during their bereavement journey.

Foyle Hospice will be promoting Palliative Care Week across Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn so please make sure to join in and help raise awareness of this campaign.

If you would like to find out more information about Foyle Hospice, visit: www.foylehospice.com or call: 028 71351010.