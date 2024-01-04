SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has called for donations of unwanted Christmas gifts to help those less fortunate.

The appeal, in aid of charity St Vincent de Paul, in its third year will run throughout the month of January.

The Foyle MLA has asked for donations of new or good condition items as well as food items, commenting:

“January is the most difficult month in terms of finances, the Christmas period is always expensive and with most people receiving an early wage packet in December, the first pay day of the New Year is often five even six weeks away.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan.

“My office witnesses an influx of queries at this time of year from people seeking support. It was this which spurred the launch of the Unwanted Christmas Gift appeal over three years ago. Sadly, the need within our community is growing year on year with the consequences of the pandemic, lack of an executive and cost of living crisis being keenly felt.

“Vulnerable people are in need all year around and this year in particular has presented significant challenges for many households.

“The New Year will be a difficult time for many. In recognition of that difficulty, I’m appealing to the public and the inherent generosity of the people within this city to ask for donations of any unwanted Christmas gifts, whether you have doubled up on items or are in a position to help others less fortunate than yourselves, we would be very grateful for any donation.”