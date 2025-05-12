Foyle Port welcomes first cruise ship of 2025 season with arrival of World Explorer

Foyle Port welcomed its first cruise ship of the 2025 season on Sunday, May 11, as the state-of-the-art expedition vessel World Explorer arrived at Lisahally.

Her visit marks the start of what is set to be a positive and exciting cruise season for the region.

Visiting as part of a 10-day ‘All Ireland Cruise’ itinerary, World Explorer is circumnavigating the island, having departed from Nantes, France and concluding her journey in Zeebrugge, Belgium.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) reports that expedition and exploration are the fastest-growing sectors of cruise tourism, a trend that is clearly reflected in the calls to Foyle Port with 65 per cent of visiting cruise ships classed as luxury expedition vessels.

“These expedition calls are a strong endorsement of the unique experiences our region provides,” said Captain Bill McCann, Harbour Master & Operations Director at Foyle Port.

“We are seeing growing interest from luxury operators who are seeking authentic, immersive experiences for their guests — something our destination delivers in abundance.

"From breath-taking coastal scenery to UNESCO world heritage sites, we are proud to be a gateway to some of the most iconic places to visit on the island of Ireland.”

Expedition ships are typically smaller, more agile vessels designed to access remote locations. They offer adventure-rich itineraries, educational programming with regional experts, and often carry Zodiac landing craft for off-ship exploration. They combine luxury and learning, with an increasing focus on sustainability.

World Explorer, chartered from Mystic Cruises by Belgium-based tour operators Rivages du Monde, is a leading example — powered by two cutting-edge Rolls Royce hybrid-electric engines that significantly reduce emissions and environmental impact.

The five-star vessel docked at Lisahally while her 111 guests maximised their time in the destination by exploring Counties Derry, Antrim and Donegal.

Excursions included visits to the oldest distillery in the world, Old Bushmills Distillery, a guided walk of Derry’s famous City Walls, and a journey to the ancient stone fort, Grianán of Aileach in Donegal.

Nick Robshaw, Director of Shore Excursions at European Cruise Services, said: “It’s such a delight to be working with World Explorer and Foyle Port once again in 2025.

"The fact that the ship returns every year just shows the warmth of the welcome and quality of passenger experiences on offer.

"Our local suppliers have made every effort to ensure that the passengers have had a great time on their excursions to Derry City Centre and Walls, Grianán of Aileach as well as the Causeway Coast and Bushmills Distillery.”

Following World Explorer’s call, Foyle Port will welcome two additional luxury expedition ships making their inaugural visits to the region this month.

On May 19, Silversea Cruise’s Silver Endeavour will dock at Lisahally and deploy Zodiacs to transfer guests directly to the city centre via the river — a unique and immersive arrival experience.

Then, on May 24, Exploris One from the French operator, Exploris Expeditions will tender guests ashore at Magilligan Point, offering another distinctive entry point to the region.

To find out more about the 2025 cruise season, visit www.foyleport.com/cruise-and-leisure.