Foyle Pride 2023 officially launched in Derry's Guildhall

The Foyle Pride annual Prize Giving also took place at the launch, with community heroes and activists recognised for the work they do to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Logue said: “I’m delighted to be able to host this reception to launch the festival. The programme has a great array of activities and I would urge as many people as possible to attend the events.

"I watched a film last week on the 30 year history of Foyle Pride and learned about the small team who came together at the start. My colleague Mary Nelis would have been involved at that time and Annie Courtney, who was Mayor, gave Council endorsement, so I’m delighted to be able to carry on that support. We need to be an inclusive, equal society and this festival helps each of us become more aware of ways to support our neighbours.”