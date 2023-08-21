Foyle Pride 2023 officially launched in Derry's Guildhall

The Foyle Pride festival’s 30th celebrations were officially launched by Mayor Patricia Logue in the Guildhall on Friday.
The Foyle Pride annual Prize Giving also took place at the launch, with community heroes and activists recognised for the work they do to support the LGBTQIA+ community.
Speaking at the event, Mayor Logue said: “I’m delighted to be able to host this reception to launch the festival. The programme has a great array of activities and I would urge as many people as possible to attend the events.
"I watched a film last week on the 30 year history of Foyle Pride and learned about the small team who came together at the start. My colleague Mary Nelis would have been involved at that time and Annie Courtney, who was Mayor, gave Council endorsement, so I’m delighted to be able to carry on that support. We need to be an inclusive, equal society and this festival helps each of us become more aware of ways to support our neighbours.”
For more information, visit foylepride.com or follow Foyle Pride on social media.
1. Councillor Patricia Logue hosted the official launch and annual Pride Awards in the Guildhall as the main programme of events marking the 30th Foyle Pride festival begin this week. Mary Durkan receives the Terry McCartney awardfor Social Awarness from th Mayor and Terry’s sister-in-lawLeeanne McCartney.
Mayor Patricia Logue hosted the official launch and annual Pride Awards in the Guildhall as the main programme of events marking the 30th Foyle Pride festival begin this week. Mary Durkan receives the Terry McCartney award for Social Awareness from the Mayor and Terry’s sister-in-law Leeanne McCartney. Photo: Martin McKeown
Councillor Patricia Logue hosted the official launch and annual Pride Awards in the Guildhall as the main programme of events marking the 30th Foyle Pride festival begin this week Photo: Martin McKeown
Councillor Patricia Logue hosted the official launch and annual Pride Awards in the Guildhall as the main programme of events marking the 30th Foyle Pride festival begin this week Photo: Martin McKeown
Councillor Patricia Logue hosted the official launch and annual Pride Awards in the Guildhall as the main programme of events marking the 30th Foyle Pride festival begin this week Photo: Martin McKeown