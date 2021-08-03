Foyle Pride Community Awards open for nominations

The Mayor, Councillor Michaela Boyle, leading the Foyle Pride parade in 2019. DER3519-115KM

The Foyle Pride Festival will take place between August 23 and August 29, with online and virtual events due to the current Covid restrictions.

Organisers have said this year’s festival will still be a fun-filled, colourful and exciting event despite the fact that it cannot go ahead in the usual way.

Each year, Foyle Pride recognises those in the community who have made a difference or went above and beyond.

The organisation is calling for nominations of people who deserve to be recognised.

Among the awards categories are the Helen Harris Award for Activism, the Mark Ashton Award for Outstanding Contribution to the LGBTQ+ Community,

Terry Mc Cartney Award for Social Awareness, Trans Award for Contribution to Community Awareness, Sean Morrin Young Person’s Award and the Community Champion (LGBTQ+).

Nominations can be made via email: [email protected] or by sending a private message to the Foyle Pride Facebook page by August 14.

The awards will be live streamed via Foyle Pride Facebook page on Monday, August 23 at 7pm.