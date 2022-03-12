Foyle Pride Festival set to return in-person this year

The festival, which celebrates the cities LGBTQI+ community, has been happening online for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic but the committee are delighted that the festival will be returning ‘bigger and better’ than ever before.

Kathleen Bradley is the chair of the Foyle Pride Committee and she is calling on individuals and organisations to get involved in this years festival.

She said: “We want to put a call-out out for anyone who wants to do a workshop or entertainers, anybody who provides a service that would be beneficial to the LGBTQI+ community. We’ve had community focus group sessions so we know what the community wants. We would have particular interest in events that centre around children and families, drag queens and social life entertainment. People want more things that they can go out to and the older LGBTQI+ would also like more events geared towards them.

“We’re not just calling on people from the LGBTQI+ community to hold workshops, everyone is welcome to apply. Whether they want to work voluntary or have a fee, we’re trying to get everyone involved.

“Next August is the 30th anniversary of Foyle Pride so we’re also starting to get ideas for 2023. Foyle Pride has always brought an energy and a vibrance to the city and it is a credit to the community. We are so privileged to be able to be thinking about our 30th anniversary next year so this is so special.

“We also want to give an invitation to businesses and organisations to get involved. We’ll also be looking for businesses to take part in the Pride in Appearance window display on the week of Pride. We’ll be asking employers in the town to have a Pride coffee morning to let their staff sit and talk about Pride and show support to LGBTQI+ staff members. Foyle Pride has made it 29 years because local businesses and organisations feel that pride is theirs as well. That’s the thing - pride is for everyone.

“If you want to get involved in a planning or steering group for the festival or if you want to be a Foyle Pride volunteer to get involved in the week itself, you can let us know now. We are a community organisation so we want to encourage everyone in the community to get involved.

“Anybody who is interested in getting involved in any way at all, they can contact us on our email at [email protected] or they can send a message through the Foyle Pride’s Facebook page.”