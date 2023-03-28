The céilí will take place in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Friday, March 31, beginning at 8pm. Sean-Nós and céilí dancer Mary McGuiggan will be bean an tí for the night and the organisers say that no céilí dancing experience is needed for the event.

A spokesperson for Foyle Pride said: “We’re really looking forward to this Big Queer Céilí for a night full of dancing and craic. Foyle Pride Festival celebrates its 30th year this year and we want to ensure it is bigger and more colourful than ever.

"The céilí is a great way to get involved in the Foyle Pride fundraising campaign and get people excited for the next few months of celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

Foyle Pride are hosting a 'Big Queer Céilí' on Friday, MArch 31 to raise money for the festival.

"Everyone is welcome – even those who don’t know their Waves of Tory from the Walls of Limerick – and the event is open to both members of the LGBT+ community and allies alike.”

A suggested donation for the event is £5, with all proceeds going to Foyle Pride Festival. Visit Foyle Pride’s Facebook page for more information.

