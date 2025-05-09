Foyle Pride to launch ‘Pride in Sport’ programme at Brooke Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Foyle Pride will launch its ‘Pride in Sport’ programme this Tuesday at 2pm in the Brooke Park Sports Centre.

James Curry, the sports Inclusion officer with the Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), will be launching the event.

Foyle Pride ‘Pride in Sport’ Coordinator Méabh O’Neill said: “This year marks the 10th year since we started Football v Homophobia in Derry and our sports programme has gone from strength to strength.

"We’ll have a range of sports taster sessions with everything from basketball to boxing, Gaelic to rugby, badminton and strength and conditioning.

A previous 'Pride in Sport' event at the Brandywell.

"Now more than ever it is important to ensure inclusivity in sports and physical activity. Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in sport.”

Foyle Pride Chairperson, Jason Dunne added: “In the current climate, especially with the rhetoric surrounding our trans community, programmes like this are absolutely vital for creating spaces where everyone feels safe, welcome and included.

"The ‘Pride in Sport’ programme is about breaking down barriers and showing that sport is for everyone, regardless of ability, gender identity and sexuality.”

Running alongside the sports taster sessions will be a Couch to 5k, which will be run in partnership with the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, beginning on Wednesday, May 21, with Ironman Danny Quigley facilitating the runs.

The programme will be open to all LGBTQIA+ people and their allies and there will be an information session in the Rainbow Project on Tuesday, May 13 at 6pm. For further information contact [email protected] or visit Foyle Pride social media.