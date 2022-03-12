Foyle Search and Rescue conducting trainings exercise in Derry today

The rescue organisation issued an statement on their Facebook page to inform people that they are taking part in a joint training exercise with Irish Coast Guard Rescue 118.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They wish to assure the public that there heightened activity in the Prehen area and a helicopter in circulation is nothing to be worried about.

If you spot anyone in danger in or around the river, call 101 or 999 in an emergency.