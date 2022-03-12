Foyle Search and Rescue conducting trainings exercise in Derry today
Foyle Search and Rescue are carrying out training exercises in Derry today and inform residents not to be alarmed of activity in the area.
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 2:49 pm
The rescue organisation issued an statement on their Facebook page to inform people that they are taking part in a joint training exercise with Irish Coast Guard Rescue 118.
They wish to assure the public that there heightened activity in the Prehen area and a helicopter in circulation is nothing to be worried about.
If you spot anyone in danger in or around the river, call 101 or 999 in an emergency.