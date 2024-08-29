Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to much-loved Foyle Search and Rescue volunteer Paddy Bowen who has passed away.

Mr. Bowen, who was from Ballymagroarty and in his early 40s, died suddenly on Tuesday.

FS&R, with whom Paddy volunteered for many years, led tributes.

“Volunteers and staff at FS&R are devastated to learn of the sudden passing of our friend and volunteer, Patrick Bowen known in Foyle Search as 'Paddy Paddy'.

The late Paddy Bowen who passed away this week.

“He was a dedicated volunteer who was full of life and had a laugh none of us will ever forget. He loved being part of the team and was involved in shore and boat and recently qualified to drive a Jet Ski, something he really enjoyed.

“We are so sad to learn of Paddy's passing and send our condolences to his family and friends! Gone to soon, forever in hearts,” the charity said.

His funeral will take place at the Holy Family Church at 10am on Friday.