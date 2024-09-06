Foyle Tribute Festival a great evening’s craic in aid of three great causes

INN Events recently presented the Foyle Tribute Festival at Ebrington to help raise funds for Foyle Search and Rescue, Foyle Pride and the Foyle Hospice.

The atmosphere on the night was electrifying as the audience had great craic. The theme of the night was cowboy boots and cowboy hats.

Some of the United Kingdom’s and Ireland's top tribute acts took to the stage to deliver a show-stopping display that made you feel like you were watching the real stars.

The line-up included: Alicia Kerr as Pink, Meatloaf Tribute, Little Mix Tribute, Taylor Swift Tribute, Spice Girls Tribute, Blondie Tribute and Lady Gaga Tribute.

Alicia Kerr performing as Pink at the INN Events organised Foyle Tribute Festival at Ebrington.

Some of the tribute acts took the time to have pictures taken with the audience when they finished performing.

The event finished with the brilliant Donegal Disko, a self-professed ‘bunch of hallions from Donegal’, who were added to the night’s entertainment as very special guests.

They brought their up-tempo Irish remix beats to ensure a great night of craic and shenanigans.

The event helped to provide essential financial support for the vital services in the community provide by Foyle Search and Rescue, Foyle Pride and the Foyle Hospice.

A Taylor Swift Tribute act performing at the recent INN Events organised Foyle Tribute Festival at Ebrington

“The Foyle Search and Rescue works tirelessly to prevent and respond to water-related incidents, Foyle Pride promotes inclusivity and supports the LGBTQ+ community, and Foyle Hospice provides compassionate care for those facing life-limiting illnesses,” according to the organisers.

The event was suitable for all ages and included an enclosed family friendly area. A great night’s crack was enjoyed by all.