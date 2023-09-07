Foyle volunteer fundraising group organise Memory Walk for Alzheimer's Society

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Foyle Memory Walk will take place on Sunday, September 17 and will start at Ebrington Square in Derry with registration from 10.30am and the walk starting at 11am. There will be refreshments afterwards in Ebrington Square.

Marie Ward, lead volunteer for the event said: “I have decided to help organise this event for Alzheimer’s Society to raise funds to help support people living with dementia now and also to fund research which will one day find a cure for dementia.

“Last year 82 people completed the Foyle Memory Walk and we hope for even more walkers this year.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foyle Memory Walk will take place on Sunday, September 17.

"We’re inviting everyone to please come along on Sunday, September 17 and support this amazing charity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimee Foley Community Fundraiser said; “We are extremely grateful to The Foyle Volunteer Fundraising Group who have worked extremely hard to make this event happen on behalf of Alzheimer’s Society.

"We would like to thank Ebrington Square for agreeing to let us host the event there again this year.”