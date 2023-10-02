Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry hosts 'dazzling' Fashion Show at the weekend

Maureen Collins & Marianne Flood from Hive Cancer Support

This sensational event served as a testament to the city's ever-evolving fashion scene, captivating shoppers, and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Foyleside Fashion Show was graced by the presence of renowned influencers well-known in the fashion and beauty industry. Taylor Rae, Rosalyn Byrne, and fashion stylist Emma Murray were among the luminaries who shared their knowledge and expertise with the eager Foyleside crowd. Their insights and fashion-forward perspectives added an extra layer of excitement to the event, as did the opportunity for shoppers to meet Savida fashion buyer, Patricia Martinez. Patricia shared her experiences in a Meet The Buyer event, covering a range of topics and delving into her history as a fashion merchandiser.

Gerry Lavz, the charismatic host of the evening, skilfully guided the audience through a series of captivating beauty demonstrations. Leading brands like Bperfect, Rituals, and the Elite Aesthetic Treatment Clinic showcased their products and techniques, leaving the attendees inspired to enhance their own beauty routines. Additionally, popular fashion retailers like Next, River Island, and DV8 took the stage to spotlight the latest trends, ensuring that attendees left with a deep understanding of what's currently en vogue.

Taylor Rae Falconer & Becca Keys

The highlight of the event was the inclusion of a variety of local models from the community, with caregivers from Hive Cancer Support gracing the stage. Their appearance infused the show with heart-warming charm and a deep sense of unity, underscoring Foyleside Fashion Show’s commitment to celebrating diversity and local talent.

Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside Centre Manager, expressed his delight at the event's resounding success in showcasing the city's style and fashion offerings. He remarked, “Foyleside is committed to supporting our local community, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the members of Hive Cancer Support who shared the stage with other stylish minds. This event was an exceptional opportunity to shine a spotlight on the boundless creativity that thrives in our city.”

“Another high point was the thrilling 60-minute makeover segment, where a team of experts demonstrated their ability in an astonishingly short amount of time, leaving the audience in awe of their skills and expertise.”

“Foyleside's Fashion Show was an unforgettable celebration of style, beauty, and community. With influencers, beauty demos, and the participation of local models, it underscored the city's vibrant fashion culture and its dedication to supporting local talent. The event left a lasting impression on all attendees, inspiring them to explore new fashion horizons and embrace their own unique styles.”