Fr Paddy O’Kane poetry anthology published

The late Father Paddy O'Kane.

‘In Sunshine and in Shadow’ was written and collated by the Derry priest a few months before his sudden death in March of this year.

All proceeds from sales of the anthology will go towards the running costs of the Foyle Hospice.

The book’s front cover features a painting by Fr Paddy who was best known as a priest of the Holy Family parish in the city.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new collection of poetry by the late Rev. Paddy O'Kane.

It’s understood Father Paddy worked closely with local retired teacher Mary Murphy and Foyle Hospice staff to produce the book which had just gone to print when he died.

It features a foreword from actress, author and producer Roma Downey, a good friend of Father Paddy.

In it, she writes that Father Paddy shared much of his writing with her over the 45 years or more that they knew each other.

“His poems have touched my heart or made me smile and, sometimes, both at the same time,” she recalls.

Fr. Paddy, she adds, “poured himself into my home town of Derry” and devoted his life to helping others.

“I know my life has been enriched by knowing him and I am grateful to call him my friend,” she adds.

Donall Henderson, Chief Executive, Foyle Hospice, said: “We are delighted and privileged to have helped create and now share this beautiful book, bringing together the heartfelt poetry of Father Paddy... We thank the late Father Paddy for his love, his heart and his care and this book will be a lasting legacy, as the words on the pages will bring sunshine in the shadow.”

‘In Sunshine and in Shadow’ is priced £10 and is available to buy from www.foylehospice.com