Fr. Philip Kemmy to replace Fr. Ciaran Harkin as Killea Parish Priest

Fr. Harkin will be moving to take up the role of PP in Aughaninshin (Irish Martyrs) in Letterkenny.

Fr. Kemmy moves to Newtowncunningham and Killea from the Parish of Conwal and Leck , also in Letterkenny, where he has been serving as curate.

The new appointments were announced as part of a raft of clerical changes by Alan McGuckian SJ, Bishop of Raphoe.

Bishop Alan McGuckian

“This is the time of year when clergy changes come," said Bishop McGuckian. "I am very conscious of the faithful service of all of our priests over the years. This year our changes are impacted by the recent and unexpected death of a much-loved priest who left us too young. We commend Father Brian Quinn to the Lord.

“Also, a number of men are retiring as Parish Priests after many years of service. I thank them all for their generosity and pray that retirement affords them a well-earned rest from the burdens of leadership and a chance to care for their health.

“The diocese relies on the generosity of priests and their availability to accept new appointments when they come. I thank all those men who are beginning a time of service in new places.

“I wish a very warm Céad Míle Fáilte to the priests who are coming from overseas to serve among us and thank them, and their home dioceses, most sincerely for their help and support.

“For parish communities the departure of a priest marks an ending and a loss. As Christians we are invited to recognise that all our endings are also new beginnings. As both priests and parishes have new beginnings, I pray God’s blessing on our whole diocese. May the coming year be one in which we truly move ‘forward together – ar aghaidh le chéile’,” Bishop McGuckian concluded.

The full list of clerical appointments below will take effect from the weekend of August 20 and 21, 2022.

Raphoe Diocese clergy appointments 2022

· Very Rev Dean Austin Laverty, PP, Ardara to retire and to be PE, Ardara.

· Very Rev Seán Ó Gallachóir, PP, Gort a’ Choirce to retire.

· Very Rev Pat McHugh, PP, Gartan & Termon to retire.

· Very Rev Padraig Ó Baoighill, PP, Gaoth Dobhair to retire.

· Very Rev Ciaran Harkin, PP, Newtowncunningham & Killea to be PP, Aughaninshin (Irish Martyrs).

· Very Rev Aodhan Cannon, PP, Dungloe (Templecrone) to be PP, Ardara.

· Rev Michael McKeever, VG, CC, Gartan & Termon to be PP Gartan and Termon.

· Rev Donnchadh Ó Baoill, CC, Fintown to be PP, Gort a’ Choirce & Tory Island.

· Rev Brian Ó Fearraigh, CC, Gaoth Dobhair & Chaplain to Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair to be PP, Gaoth Dobhair.

· Rev Johnny Moore, CC, Ardara to be PP, Dungloe (Templecrone).

· Rev Philip Kemmy, CC, Conwal & Leck to be PP, Newtowncunningham & Killea.

· Rev Brendan Ward, CC, Aughaninshin (Irish Martyrs) to be CC, Gaoth Dobhair & Chaplain to Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair.

· Rev Kizito Kalemeera on loan from the Archdiocese of Kampala, Uganda to be CC, Conwal & Leck.

· Fr John Attoh on loan from the Diocese of Kafanchan, Nigeria to be priest in residence Termon.