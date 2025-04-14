Free Children’s Arts Festival set to take place in Inishowen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spraoi agus Spórt, in partnership with the Arts Council of Ireland and supported by Donegal County Council Library Service, has issued an invite to everyone to the free ‘Make Inishowen Children’s Arts Festival’.

Taking place in Carndonagh on April 22-23, the festival features a two-day exhibition alongside workshops designed for children.

Students from Tiernasligo and Urbalreagh National Schools collected stories from their communities' elders as part of the festival's outreach programme. The children then worked with artists John D. Ruddy, Sinead Smyth, Bernie Murphy, Roisin Harrigan, and Clodagh Warnock to transform these stories into artwork. The resulting pieces will be displayed in the exhibition.

The festival takes inspiration from the Dúchas Schools Collection, preserved by the National Folklore Collection. This archive was compiled by schoolchildren across Ireland in the 1930s—including pupils from Tiernasligo and Urbalreagh at the time. Make Inishowen gives today’s children a way to connect with their heritage through painting, textiles, music and animation.

Annie Mae Harkin and OIlie McColgan, during the audio recording sessions in March 2025.

“It’s been a pleasure seeing this come together,” said Project Manager Deirdre McGrory. “The children have really engaged with the stories and brought them to life. Working with the artists has made a big difference. They’re excited to show their work to the public.”

Encouraging more children and schools to get involved, Make Inishowen asks kids if their school is doing something similar, or to ask a grandparent or neighbor about their childhood.

The exhibition is open to everyone at Carndonagh Library on April 22-23 11am–5.30pm and 9.30am–5.30pm.

To explore the workshops and book your place, visit www.spraoiagussport.ie. All events are free.