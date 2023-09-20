Free course in Derry gives a 'taste of the fast-moving and exciting world of radio'

NWRC lecturer Jonny Millar.

The pilot NCTJ Level 2 is open to people of all ages and backgrounds and you don’t need to have any previous experience to enrol. It’s free and designed as a taster for anyone who: wants to try something out before committing to a full-time media course; has an interest in radio or media; is going to apply for a full-time course in media but need to show an interest or portfolio of work; or is just looking for an interesting course.

During the eight weeks, you’ll hear from guest speakers in the industry and take part in a site visit to a radio station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course co-ordinator is Seamus McKinney (Irish News, TG4, and Raidio na Gaeltachta) who will deliver the unit with Jonny Millar (formerly BBC).

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seamus McKinney said: “The new NCTJ-approved course is the ideal first step for anyone wanting to try the basics of radio journalism. Participants are taken through all the primary skills needed for broadcast journalism in an easy environment.

“Using the most up-to-date techniques and equipment, they’ll get a taste of the fast-moving and exciting world of radio first-hand. As well as learning new skills, students will have a lot of fun along the way. The course is perfect for both newcomers and those returning to learning.”

The course will start on September 27 and run for eight weeks every Wednesday night from 5pm - 8pm.