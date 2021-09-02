Free Covid test kits now available at pharmacies in Derry, Strabane & Limavady

The Health Minister has launched a new ‘Pharmacy Collect’ service which enables people to collect free rapid COVID-19 test kits from community pharmacies.

The Rapid COVID-19 tests – known as Lateral Flow Device (LFD) tests - are available for anyone who requires them and to date, 420 pharamcies across the north have signed up to the scheme.

You can find your nearest chemist supplying the kits at maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/“Alongside vaccination and contact tracing, testing is one of the main pillars of protection against the virus,” the Health Minister said.

Pictured launching the Pharmacy Collect service for rapid COVID-19 tests are (L-R) Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Cathy Harrison; Health Minister Robin Swann; Pharmacist Ryan McCullough, and Vice-Chair of Community Pharmacy NI, Peter Rice. Picture: Michael Cooper

“1 in 3 people who have COVID-19 have no symptoms, or are pre-symptomatic. The introduction of the Pharmacy Collect service will significantly increase the range of locations that people who require rapid tests can access them.

“The service supplements the existing workforce testing schemes and other community collect sites, which can all be found using the Sitefinder website.

“By engaging in rapid COVID testing, we can help keep each other safe and play our part in helping society return to normality.”

Rapid COVID-19 tests – known as Lateral Flow Device (LFD) tests – can detect asymptomatic cases, people who are infected but are showing no symptoms and may be unwittingly passing the virus on to others. Testing twice a week and on a regular basis with LFDs increases their detection rate. LFD tests are effective at picking up those who are most infectious. Rapid tests are available for anyone who requires them and the Department has urged that all results should be reported. Where someone receives a positive test, they should immediately self-isolate and book a confirmatory PCR test.

Cathy Harrison, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer said: “The contribution of community pharmacy teams to the COVID-19 pandemic response has been invaluable and the introduction of the new Pharmacy Collect service will improve access to testing for the general public.