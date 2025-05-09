Free event in Derry to celebrate World Diversity Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To mark World Diversity Day, the North West Migrants Forum announced a partnership with Sole Purpose Production to create a unique, free musical event on May 21

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North West Migrants Forum said that a number of performers from around the globe are turning up to take part in a Cross-Cultural Ceilidh being held in Cultúrlann.

World Diversity Day in Derry aims to bring people together and open them up to a deeper understanding of the value of cultural diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those taking centre stage will be musicians from Sudan and Syria alongside Irish artists, singers and ceilidh dancers.

Some of the attendees having fun at the previous ceilidh event. The next one is on May 21 from 6pm to 8pm in Cultúrlann. It is free of charge and everyone, regardless of background, is welcome to attend.

Food from around the world will also be served, said organisers on what they hope to be a night of culture, colour and cuisine.

Helping co-ordinate the event on May 21 is the North West Migrants Forum’s Welfare and Integration Officer Gaëlle Gormley.

She said the aim was to generate a bond between Northern Ireland’s two traditional communities and those from overseas who have made it their home in more recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to strengthen relationships between local communities and those coming here from countries in Africa, the Middle East, Ukraine, Afghanistan and elsewhere,” Ms Gormley said.

Swar Omar who drew huge applause for his performance on the Syrian saz at the ‘Friendship Gig’ organised by the North West Migrants Forum and staged in Cultúrlann in August.

“In these worrying times when racism, misinformation and disinformation are on the rise, it is important to celebrate diversity and the benefits it brings to our society.

“We are delighted to be bringing cultures together for what is going to be an evening of great fun, food and entertainment.”

It is the second year running the North West Migrants Forum has organised a multi-cultural music event. In August the charity teamed up with Ed Emery and the SOAS Ceilidh Band for a ‘Friendship Gig’ which drew over 100 people of all ages and backgrounds to Cultúrlann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artistic Director of Sole Purpose Productions, Patricia Byrne, said, “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Migrants Forum on this wonderful event.

“Well known dance tutor Mary McGuiggan will lead the ceilidh dancing and our ‘Songs Without Borders’ group will sing a few tunes from different countries.

“We are really looking forward to it.”

Lastly, the organisers stated that everyone is welcome to the free event.