Free event in Derry to celebrate World Diversity Day
The North West Migrants Forum said that a number of performers from around the globe are turning up to take part in a Cross-Cultural Ceilidh being held in Cultúrlann.
World Diversity Day in Derry aims to bring people together and open them up to a deeper understanding of the value of cultural diversity.
Among those taking centre stage will be musicians from Sudan and Syria alongside Irish artists, singers and ceilidh dancers.
Food from around the world will also be served, said organisers on what they hope to be a night of culture, colour and cuisine.
Helping co-ordinate the event on May 21 is the North West Migrants Forum’s Welfare and Integration Officer Gaëlle Gormley.
She said the aim was to generate a bond between Northern Ireland’s two traditional communities and those from overseas who have made it their home in more recent times.
“We want to strengthen relationships between local communities and those coming here from countries in Africa, the Middle East, Ukraine, Afghanistan and elsewhere,” Ms Gormley said.
“In these worrying times when racism, misinformation and disinformation are on the rise, it is important to celebrate diversity and the benefits it brings to our society.
“We are delighted to be bringing cultures together for what is going to be an evening of great fun, food and entertainment.”
It is the second year running the North West Migrants Forum has organised a multi-cultural music event. In August the charity teamed up with Ed Emery and the SOAS Ceilidh Band for a ‘Friendship Gig’ which drew over 100 people of all ages and backgrounds to Cultúrlann.
Artistic Director of Sole Purpose Productions, Patricia Byrne, said, “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Migrants Forum on this wonderful event.
“Well known dance tutor Mary McGuiggan will lead the ceilidh dancing and our ‘Songs Without Borders’ group will sing a few tunes from different countries.
“We are really looking forward to it.”
Lastly, the organisers stated that everyone is welcome to the free event.
