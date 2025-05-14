A significant moment in world history will be commemorated in Derry with a special event on May 17 to mark the anniversary of the day German U-boats surrendered.

It has been 80 years since the surrender in the Battle of the Atlantic, marking the end of a fierce struggle to protect vital shipping lines, which claimed over 100,000 lives during World War II.

The occasion will be marked locally by looking back on Derry’s role, when the city made the headlines across the globe.

On May 14, 1945, the world watched as the first eight German U-boats surrendered to Admiral Sir Max Horton at Lisahally. The German crews were then marched through Ebrington Square, amidst relief and jubilation at the end of the prolonged conflict.

American GI's pictured in Derry with local Children

In Ebrington Square on May 17, BOA80 will recreate scenes from the international base of the 1940s. Living history characters will bring to life the historic surrender of the Nazi U-boat fleet and the conclusion of World War II.

Derry City and Strabane council have organised the event to look at Derry’s major strategic command centre in the fight for control of the Atlantic Sea Routes.

Lisahally was used for repairing and refuelling the Allied warships and served as one of the main escort bases for the northwest approaches.

Speaking ahead to the BOA25 event, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr said it was an opportunity to reflect on what was a pivotal moment in history. “Derry is a city steeped in history and often we forget its strategic importance during World War II, although in terms of global significance it played a huge role. The billeting of Allied servicemen here during that time also had a major cultural influence here in the city, where people mingled with the US and Canadian forces.”

A surrendering U-boat passing Culmore in May 1945.

On the day itself, there will be live performances of the music of the roaring 40’s and see how the fashion of the time began to reflect the international influence of the troops. Military vehicles including a replica spitfire will set the scene for the historic re-enactments throughout the afternoon.

BOA80 will begin at 12noon – entry is free and all are welcome.