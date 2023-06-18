UV Arts, in partnership with the Inner City Trust, will welcome the studio collective, who are located in studios above Henderson Music Shop, directly across the road from the Urban Arts Gallery at The Garden of Reflection on Bishop Street Within.

On the launch night, visitors to the exhibition will also get the rare opportunity to experience a studio tour, when the participating artists will be opening their front door at 11 Bishop Street and welcoming visitors into their personal work spaces also.

The participating artists are Patsy Brennan, Deirdre Doherty, Brian Farrell, Kevin Horgan, Janet Hoy, Anneliese Macmillan Gregg and Amanda Walker.

Works by the artists based at Bishop Street Studios who will be exhibiting at the exhibition. Top row l-r: Brian Farrell, Anneliese Macmillan Gregg, Janet Hoy and Amanda Walker. Bottom row l-r Kevin Horgan, Deirdre Doherty and Patsy Brennan.

Original members of the studio group came together during the City of Culture, and following that year managed to secure for themselves a base on Bishop Street, when all other subsidised visual arts studios were closed down.

Creative Village Arts, a local visual arts charity, has managed to keep these studios going through its voluntary efforts, to ensure that Derry-based visual artists have a presence and an impact in the city.

UV Arts and Creative Village Arts said it’s very important to support and champion our own artists, especially in this most difficult financial climate, to ensure that culture is generated locally and reflects local sensibilities, and not only survives but thrives.

This Summer Exhibition coincides with UV Arts programme ‘The Roots Project’, an international urban art outreach programme that brings a host of street artists with deep rooted connections and heritage from the North-West and surrounding areas to the gallery and city, but also with the aim of highlighting local traditional artists right on our doorstep, and celebrate the local rich and vibrant artistry in our community.

The Garden of Reflection building on Bishop Street.

Karl from UV Arts said: “It's great to have a space in the city centre, as we can offer our artists the opportunity to showcase their works in a professional environment and additionally support them with an online profile connecting with a global audience and an international arts community.”

The launch of the exhibition will take place on Friday, June 23 at 7pm - 9pm with some beverages and light refreshments. The exhibition runs until July 8 and admission is free.