Free giant sunflower planting and giveaway this Saturday from Spraoi agus Spórt

Spraoi agus Spórt in Carndonagh has announce a free Giant Sunflower Planting and Giveaway on Saturday, May 31.

The big event will take place from 10am to 3pm at the Carndonagh Nursery and Garden Centre, Moss Road, F93 A897.

Spraoi agus Sport has 200 Giant Sunflower seedlings ready to be planted, and are inviting children to go along, plant one, and take it home to care for. Each child will receive one Giant Sunflower to nurture, which has the potential to grow over 6 feet tall!

They are asking families to send them photos when their sunflower blooms — they would love to see the beautiful results and celebrate the children’s gardening achievements.

Booking is required, and families can reserve their spot using the following link: https://enrolmy.com/spraoi-agus-sport/book-now/141-FREE-Giant-Sunflower-Planting

This event is part of Spraoi agus Spórt’s commitment to offering fun, inclusive, and educational activities for children and families across North Inishowen.

They encourage everyone to choose the Carndonagh Nursery and Garden Centre first for all their gardening needs.

As a social enterprise, every purchase supports Spraoi agus Spórt’s work, helping deliver vital services and create meaningful opportunities for children, young people, and families in the local community.

The garden centre is open Monday to Saturday, 8.30am to 5:30pm. By shopping locally, you are helping to make a real difference.

For more information, visit www.spraoiagussport.ie or drop by the nursery.

Let us get planting and growing!