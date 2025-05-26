Free giant sunflower planting and giveaway this Saturday from Spraoi agus Spórt

By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2025, 14:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Spraoi agus Spórt in Carndonagh has announce a free Giant Sunflower Planting and Giveaway on Saturday, May 31.

The big event will take place from 10am to 3pm at the Carndonagh Nursery and Garden Centre, Moss Road, F93 A897.

Spraoi agus Sport has 200 Giant Sunflower seedlings ready to be planted, and are inviting children to go along, plant one, and take it home to care for. Each child will receive one Giant Sunflower to nurture, which has the potential to grow over 6 feet tall!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are asking families to send them photos when their sunflower blooms — they would love to see the beautiful results and celebrate the children’s gardening achievements.

Spraoi agus Spórt is excited to announce a FREE Giant Sunflower Planting and Giveaway on Saturday, May 31.Spraoi agus Spórt is excited to announce a FREE Giant Sunflower Planting and Giveaway on Saturday, May 31.
Spraoi agus Spórt is excited to announce a FREE Giant Sunflower Planting and Giveaway on Saturday, May 31.

Booking is required, and families can reserve their spot using the following link: https://enrolmy.com/spraoi-agus-sport/book-now/141-FREE-Giant-Sunflower-Planting

This event is part of Spraoi agus Spórt’s commitment to offering fun, inclusive, and educational activities for children and families across North Inishowen.

They encourage everyone to choose the Carndonagh Nursery and Garden Centre first for all their gardening needs.

As a social enterprise, every purchase supports Spraoi agus Spórt’s work, helping deliver vital services and create meaningful opportunities for children, young people, and families in the local community.

The garden centre is open Monday to Saturday, 8.30am to 5:30pm. By shopping locally, you are helping to make a real difference.

For more information, visit www.spraoiagussport.ie or drop by the nursery.

Let us get planting and growing!

Related topics:SportCarndonagh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice