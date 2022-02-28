Freedom of Derry & Strabane conferred on late NHS nurse who worked on frontline

Pat was the first frontline health worker from the north to die from Covid-19 and his son Kevin spoke of the pride his father would have had at such an occasion as the Freedom of the Borough was conferred on Mr McManus at a special meeting in the Guildhall on Monday.

Mr McManus’ sons Adrian, Kevin and Steven along with other family and friends, many of whom had travelled from England, were in attendance as the ceremony for the conferment of the Freedom of the City and District, the highest level of civic award given in recognition of an individual, took place.

Welcoming the McManus family members and friends, Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke described it as a ‘very special occasion.’ saying: “It was a great contribution that Pat made throughout his life to care for everyone. He was determined to continue his service during the pandemic despite the personal risk.

Adrian, Kevin and Stephen McManus who received the Freedom of the City from Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke, on behalf of their father the late Pat McManus in recognition of his commitment and service as a NHS nurse. Mr. McManus died on the 9th of April 2020 aged 60 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital after contracting Covid-19. Included are family members, Martin McManus, brother, Aimee Ward, niece, Noah Mullen nephew, Frances Molloy, cousin, Tanya Watkins, sister-in-law, Aileen Mullan, niece, Harley Mullen niece and family friend Martin Duffy. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.02.22

“For 40 years Pat dedicated his life to the NHS and the family must take great comfort from the many lives he has helped in his work and the compassion he showed. I sincerely hope this honour will demonstrate the huge debt we feel for Pat’s sacrifice and that it conveys the pride of the council and the entire district.”

Having received the Freedom of Derry City and District, Kevin McManus thanked the councillors for their kind words adding ‘it really does mean a lot.’

He said: “Thank you for this honour. It isn’t lost on us how big an honour it is and it means so much to the family. Anyone who knew Dad knew what he was about. He wore his heart on his sleeve. There were three key traits he always had, the first was his love for his family. As we were growing up we never wanted for anything. Secondly was his love for his work. He absolutely loved being a nurse and a nurse manager, he took great pride in that and his union work as well. Not only did he look after vulnerable people he also wanted to make sure workers got the right deal and a fair crack at it as well so he was very proud of that. The third thing was the love of where he was from. He was very, very proud to be from Strabane and to be from the North of Ireland so something like this would mean the world to him so thank you very much.”

Councillor Raymond Barr, who knew Pat and his family described him as ‘very happy go lucky, jovial and a caring person.’

He added: “If we go back to the start of the pandemic no-one knew what was ahead of us but the one thing we saw as it progressed was the great demand for courage and leadership and there is no doubt Pat had those qualities in abundance.

“Unfortunately his courage was to cost him his life and I would like to again offer my condolences to Pat’s family and friends and I would like to conclude by saying Strabane is proud of Pat.”

Describing the occasion as a ‘bittersweet day’, Councillor Michaela Boyle commented: “I hope this brings some comfort to Pat’s family and we here in Derry and Strabane will always remember Pat and the sacrifice, the courage and commitment he gave to others.”

Offering sympathy to Mr McManus’ family and friends, Alderman Hilary McClintock spoke of the honour the award will bring to the family.

She said: “From all I have heard about Pat over a period of time, he was an amazing example of a caring individual who wanted to help others at a time his own health should have dictated that he shouldn’t have been on the frontline.

“Like so many people in the pandemic he stepped up to the mark and we are so proud that we have people in our community who did this.”

Agreeing with all previous speakers, Councillor Jason Barr paid his tribute.

“Pat gave his life to helping others and it is only right that his contribution is acknowledged here today,” he said. “Pat and his family are well known in Strabane and I am delighted he is getting this recognition. To Pat, thank you and rest in peace.”

Echoing the thoughts of previous speakers, Councillor Emmet Doyle said: “It’s obvious from the contributions of those who knew him and the family that he dedicated his life to serving others.”

Offering his condolences to Pat’s family and friends, Councillor Shaun Harkin said: “Pat’s life embodies the best of us. His contribution in terms of caring and helping other people first and selflessly stepping forward during the pandemic even when he was at risk because of his own health. That is something we should be paying tribute to and it is something we should celebrate and it’s the reason why we are conveying this important tribute to Pat.”

Speaking of the pride in the community of the contribution Pat made, Alderman Derek Hussey added: “I hope this award goes some way to recognise the selfless devotion and service to humanity and thank you to Pat for that.”

Councillor Rachael Ferguson and Councillor Sean Carr spoke of Pat’s ‘huge sacrifice’ before Councillor Gallagher added: “This should be a proud day for Pat. If he’s looking from wherever he’s looking from he would be very proud to be receiving the very highest honour of the Freedom of Strabane.”

Gillian Anderson