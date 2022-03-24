French connection to local woman’s first published book

Anne-Marie Faulkner.

Anne-Marie Faulkner, who is currently teaching in St Josephs Boy’s School in Creggan, recently published her first translated book, entitled ‘Each Day is a Farewell.’

The book was written by Alain Rémond, who reflects on his childhood in Brittany in the 1940s and also chronicles a part of his adulthood. A number of themes are woven throughout the story and Anne-Marie told the ‘Journal’ how she resonated with many.

She first came across the book when she was undertaking her degree and ‘loved it’.

“It wasn’t on the syllabus of my course, but my grammar and phonetics lecturer recommended it to us and I loved the story. The author was born just after World War 1 and his childhood very much reflects the Irish childhood. If it wasn’t for the French names and placenames, it could very well be written in Donegal. He had nine siblings and it was a big Catholic family. He tells of the poverty they had to endure and talks about heating the bricks at night to heat the bed.”

Other themes the book deals with are alcoholism, faith and miracles, adventure, relationships, the passing of time and a love of learning.

“There is a great culture of learning in Ireland too, and he writes a lot about their adventures as children - about learning how to swim and having rabbits and hens. He speaks of the magic of childhood and how it passes. Then, one day you’re an adult and you recognise that you no longer play and that is a universal theme.”

Anne-Marie said that while the book touches on some heavy subjects, at times, it is not a heavy read. It was described by one critic as ‘devoid of self pity or needless self-absorption’.

Anne-Marie came across the book again when she was completing her Masters and wanted to ensure it was seen by a wider audience. She received guidance from one of her lecturers on approaching publishers and caught the attention of Shanway Press, who wanted to print the book.