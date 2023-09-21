Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since the opening of the original St Mary’s Hall in 1912 and for most of that century the community enjoyed putting on and attending annual plays, talent shows and performances by the Malin Head Rhymers.

Since the opening of the much extended and refurbished Malin Head Community Centre (2010), which envelopes the original Hall, there have been many stand-alone dramatic productions such as ‘Fright Nights’, ‘Fight Nights’ and various showcases

Ali Farren, Malin Head Community Centre Manager said: “Aside from our own dramatic heritage, Malin Head is quickly becoming one of Irelands more popular filming locations with ‘Starwars’ and more recently ‘Cry from the Sea’, and the Centre here has been contacted numerous times this year alone asking us to advertise for extras and production staff to help out filming projects of all sizes. This has definitely increased the interest in and demand for, a local drama group in the area.”

Some of the cast members from the 2014 Malin Head ‘Fright Night’

While the ‘Headliners’, as a group, is very much in it’s infancy they have taken the first steps by choosing a great name and are keen to push forward and attract new members and begin focusing on new and exciting projects that can be enjoyed by the whole community.

Founding Member J Doherty said: “The thing about a drama group is that it’s an opportunity for people of all ages, abilities and interests to come together and have a bit of craic. There is a role for everyone! Yes, the group will need the obvious drama queens, clowns and divas but there are also roles for those interested in creative writing, music, design, costume making even DIY and more practical skills.”