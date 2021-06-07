Friday’s Child: Drive 105FM presenter, Derry’s Silver Fox DJ aka Kevin Boyle

Derry's Silver Fox DJ, Drive 105FM Breakfast Show presenter Kevin Boyle.

Kevin has been a DJ for many years, and has the pleasure of entertaining thousands of people at wedding parties and corporate events. He started at Drive 105.3fm 10 years ago, and has covered a range of public events.

Kevin said he has had so many opportunities to learn and develop his skills as a presenter and producer at Drive, as well as behind the scenes with the running of the station.

He said is grateful for the opportunity to do what he loves, and having it broadcast across the city and online, and doesn’t take it for granted.

How would you describe yourself?

Upbeat and a positive thinker.

Happiest childhood memory?

Going a drive to Buncrana with my family in a hot summers day, also like many others from our city I got to stay with a family in the USA. I went to New York for six weeks aged just 12 which was fantastic.

What was your first job?

First late teens job for me was lifting glasses and cleaning ash trays and stocking the bars in the old Metro Bentley. Also having my own window cleaning run.

Favourite book? ‘A Match Made in Space’ by George McFly.

Favourite film?

‘Back To The Future’.

Favourite expression?

Music is the answer to all your problems, keep on moving and you will solve them. (Lyrics of a dance classic).

Favourite method of relaxation?

Definitely a nice bubble bath.

Favourite holiday destination?

Italy.

Who would you most like to meet?

David Attenborough.

What makes you angry?

Racism.

What makes you happy?

Family, friends and music.

What human quality do you most admire?

Good manners, to quote my mother “Good manners will take you far in life”.

What human quality do you least admire?

Putting others down.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

I slipped a disc in my back a few years ago on a plane to Spain and I had to be lifted off once we landed by fellow passengers and staff. Talk about a redner.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

A loss of a family member at a young age.

What is your greatest fear?

Bring it on, I fear nothing lol.

What has been the high point of your life to date?

Family of course and being able to work at what I love to do which is, DJ Compere at weddings and parties and to present on Drive 105.3fm 8-10am Monday to Friday Breakfast on Drive.

How would you like to be remembered?

As someone that took time to listen to others and helping others when possible, and as the best DJ in the town, lol.

What is your most treasured possession?

I’ve always kept things like first painting first shoes etc old pictures from when my children were very young, its nice to look back at them now they are older.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Sort the credit union lol then a big family holiday to Italy.

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

For people to just live and let live and for our wee part of the world to be able to live in peace.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?