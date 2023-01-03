The Boathouse in Redcastle were delighted to welcome the Friends and ‘Scream’ actress, as well as the Snow Patrol star and their guests to the restaurant last Wednesday night.

It is believed the couple were back in the North West over Christmas and were spotted on a number of occasions. The actress also shared some pictures of her and Johnny with her 12.2m Instagram followers, in which she said: ‘Happy GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) New Year’ prompting speculation they celebrated in Derry.

Meanwhile, another famous actress, ‘Sex and the City’ star Sarah Jessica Parker also celebrated Christmas in Donegal with her family. She posted a photograph of a rainbow on her Instagram page, accompanied by the caption: ‘Thank you Ireland. It was a happy. Always hard to leave. But you sent us off nice.’