‘Friends Together’ set to perform Christmas Concert

The concert, compered by Micky Doherty, will take place on Thursday December 16 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are free but must be booked through the Box Office on Tel: (028) 71384444 and due to COVID-19 restrictions, ticket numbers will be limited.

Christine McLaughlin, Assistant Director of Adult Learning Disability Services said: “The Friends Together Choir has brought physical and emotional benefits for its members across the whole of the Western Trust as they engage in the shared activity of singing.

Micky Doherty.

“While the restrictions has stopped lots of local activities, the Friends Together Choir who have been meeting weekly on ZOOM has been able to connect with friends, have fun, increase confidence and learn a selection of songs and carols over the past number of months!

“The Choir are delighted to announce their First Christmas Concert on December 16, 2021 in the Alley Theatre, Strabane.

“They would like to welcome as many people as possible to join them in this special event. Please note that attendance needs to be booked in advance and ticket numbers will be strictly limited.”