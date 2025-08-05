Fringe benefits! Should you get one? Let’s talk about it... Hair TO Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

There’s something about a fringe that feels like a fresh start. One snip and suddenly, you’re transformed. It’s bold. It’s quirky. It’s soft and feminine. It’s such a vibe, but let’s be honest—fringes are one of those hair decisions people love to make spontaneously until Monday morning, you’re late for work, and the thing’s sticking to your forehead like Velcro. Skipping hair-washing days becomes more difficult as fringes need to be styled every day.

So, should you get a fringe? Maybe. But let me walk you through a few things first.

Curtain fringe, wispy fringe, full blunt fringe, textured fringe… You name it, we’ve probably cut it in the salon this week. The key is finding the right one for your face shape, hair texture, and daily routine.

A curtain fringe is softer, more forgiving, and perfect if you want something low-maintenance but still trendy. A blunt fringe makes a statement—sharp and bold—but needs more TLC in the styling department. And if your hair likes to do its own thing (hello cowlicks), we might need to work a little magic to keep it from misbehaving.

Here’s a little stylist secret: I always tell clients to wait three days before making a fringe decision. Why? Because fringes are emotional. Breakups, birthdays, boredom—they all seem to lead to that “I need bangs” moment. So give it a few days. If you’re still thinking about it after a week, then we’ll have a chat and find the perfect style for you.

Here’s the thing: a fringe is a commitment. It might not be forever, but it’s at least a few months before it grows out again. You’ll need to style it most mornings (unless you’re in the 5% of lucky hair clients whose fringe just falls perfectly on its own), and regular trims are a must—usually every 3–4 weeks to keep it looking sharp.

But here’s the good news: done right, a fringe can completely lift your look. It frames your eyes, gives your hairstyle shape, and can even make you look more youthful. And let’s not lie—sometimes you just need to switch things up without doing anything too drastic.

So, if you’re asking me, “Should I get a fringe?”—my answer is: maybe. But let’s chat. Let’s see your face shape, your vibe, and your lifestyle. Because a fringe should work with you, not against you.

Come in for a consultation—or even just a coffee and a chat.

And if you do take the plunge? We’ll show you how to style it, manage it, and own it like you’ve had it all your life. That’s what we do best in the salon—turn your “maybe” into a confident yes.

So come in for a consultation—or even just a coffee and a chat. You’d be amazed at what a fringe can do. My favourite fringe is the wispy fringe at the minute, it’s so soft and feminine.

We’re based in Margaret Doherty & Co, Springtown Industrial Estate, BT480LY. Give us a call on 028 71268097 to book your next appointment or have a free consultation.

Love Margaret.