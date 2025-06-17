When I first picked up my scissors in 2008, I had no idea where this industry would take me. I just knew I loved making people feel good. I loved the transformation – not just of hair, but of energy. There’s something powerful about seeing someone walk in carrying the weight of the world and leaving with a fresh cut, a lighter heart, and a smile they didn’t have when they arrived. That’s how I fell in love with it.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back then, it was about learning everything I could. I said yes to every opportunity. I stayed late. I watched and listened. I made mistakes, but I showed up again and again. I didn’t have a plan to own a salon – it felt like a distant dream, something “other people” did. But what I did have was work ethic, passion, and a deep respect for this industry.

As the years passed, something changed. I started seeing the bigger picture. I didn’t just want to do hair—I wanted to have a salon where people could thrive. I wanted to build something with positive vibes, kindness, and professionalism. A place where both clients and stylists felt safe, inspired, and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becoming a salon owner wasn’t an overnight decision. It was built through years of learning what worked, what didn’t, and what I wished to create. I learned from amazing mentors, from every salon I worked in, and from the clients who sat in my chair. And eventually, the dream stopped feeling distant. It started to feel necessary.

I said yes to every opportunity. I stayed late. I watched and listened.

Now, I own a salon with a team of ten, and I carry both pride and responsibility in that role. I’m no longer just behind the chair – though that will always be where my heart is. I’m also behind the scenes, building the business, managing people and creating opportunities. And while it’s challenging, it’s also very fulfilling.

What I’ve learned is that managing a salon doesn’t mean having all the answers. It means listening, adapting, and leading with heart. It means showing up for your team the way you want them to show up for clients. It means never asking more than you’re willing to give.

This journey has taught me that consistency is the key to any lasting business. It’s about how your team feels walking into work, how your clients feel walking out, and how you feel at the end of the day, knowing that you've tried your best each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From that first haircut in 2008 to now, the growth has been hard-earned. I’m still learning. Still evolving. But every step has been worth it. Our industry is always evolving hence why I love it so much, I thrive on learning new ways, keeps me passionate, focused and motivated.

Becoming a salon owner wasn’t an overnight decision.

And if there’s one thing I know for sure—it’s that the power of this industry lies not just in the beautiful hairstyles we create but in the people we become along the way.

Love Margaret x

You can find out more about Margaret Doherty & Co across the various social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.