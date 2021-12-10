‘From Bloody Sunday to Brexit’ artist call ahead of 50th commemorations in Derry

Tony Doherty, Chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust speaking at the launch of the Bloody Sunday 50, One World One Struggle programme, at Destined, Foyle Road recently. DER2145GS – 044

Declan McLaughlin, from the Bloody Sunday Trust, said: “Selected artists will be asked to produce works around the broad theme of ‘From Bloody Sunday to Brexit’, that will deal with human rights issues in the region and beyond over the last fifty years.”

The open call for submissions began on December 6, 2021.

Mr McLaughlin continued: “Selected artists will be informed by January 10, 2022 and publicly announced at the launch event of the 50th Anniversary on January 27, 2022.

“Completed works will be exhibited with the anniversary of the conclusion of the Saville Inquiry and International Sites of Conscience 2022 convening in Derry, North of Ireland.”

Five artists with links to or a significant connection to Bloody Sunday will be commissioned to produce two works during the residency period, and each will produce one individual work and one work in collaboration with guest international artists.

These works will focus on regional and global human rights issues covering the last 50 years and each artist will receive a commissioning fee ranging from £1,500 to £2,000.

Interested artists are advised of the followqing submission guidelines:

1. One page resume or c.v.

2. A letter of intent inclusive of a project proposal (750-word max) and including a visual representation of the proposed project

3. Relevant work samples

4. One letter of reference

Submissions should be submitted to [email protected]